CSFB Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$62.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.58.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$0.54 on Monday, hitting C$58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,941. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$58.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The stock has a market cap of C$117.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$177,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at C$9,219,916.38. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

