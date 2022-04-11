CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CEVMY opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

