CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CEVMY opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $20.25.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
