CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,937 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $110,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,584,000 after acquiring an additional 207,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

