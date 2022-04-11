Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $20.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CURLF shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $6.80 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

