Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 15,272 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

