Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.95.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

