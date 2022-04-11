Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ CYCC opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.95.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
