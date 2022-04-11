D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $71.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

