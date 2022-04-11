Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 912,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,127. Dana has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dana by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

