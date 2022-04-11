Databroker (DTX) Trading 16.9% Lower This Week

Databroker (DTX) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $1,682.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00104756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,061,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.