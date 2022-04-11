DAV Coin (DAV) One Day Volume Hits $2.62 Million

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.68 million and $2.62 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00039720 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.