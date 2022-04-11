Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.51. Approximately 11,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,253,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Specifically, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

