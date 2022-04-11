Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 165,402 Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,402 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned approximately 3.09% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 562.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in India Globalization Capital by 46.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.85. 1,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,757. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:IGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 3,219.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

