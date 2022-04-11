Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 43,021 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,021 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OneSpan stock remained flat at $$14.28 during trading on Monday. 3,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,351. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $571.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

