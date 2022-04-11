Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter worth $3,590,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at $377,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.14.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $16.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $489.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.28 and its 200 day moving average is $572.60. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.34 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

