Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 18,323 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,281,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 117.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 81,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. 12,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,874. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $708.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.