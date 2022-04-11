Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 342 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $86.12. 3,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,591. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

