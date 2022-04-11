Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Raises Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

NYSE NVS traded up $1.29 on Monday, reaching $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,511. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $210.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

