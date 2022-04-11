Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 1,366 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 52.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Altria Group by 116.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after buying an additional 727,665 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 225,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,268. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

