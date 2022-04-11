Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 3,797 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 627,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $211,181,000 after purchasing an additional 74,049 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,537,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $531,156,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 10,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.08. The stock had a trading volume of 513,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,283,469. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $596.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.95.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

