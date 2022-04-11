Decentral Games (DG) Price Down 43% Over Last Week

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 43% against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $82.77 million and $1.62 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.46 or 0.07492622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,614.11 or 1.00327144 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 480,323,963 coins and its circulating supply is 476,278,558 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.