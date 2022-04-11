Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) traded down 32.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $119,989.02 and $3,280.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

