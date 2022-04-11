Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DH stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 256,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

