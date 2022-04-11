DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 234,330 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $35,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,646. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

About Darling Ingredients (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.