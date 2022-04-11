DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,537 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paychex were worth $37,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.81. 19,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,568. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

