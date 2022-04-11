DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 93,811 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $56,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after buying an additional 22,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $218.19. 37,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,236. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

