DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 32,739 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $48,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA traded down $5.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $403.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a one year low of $257.42 and a one year high of $411.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

