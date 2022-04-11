DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 92,477 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,477 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. 731,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,116,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.