DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of MasTec worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 49.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 21.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MTZ stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.30. 10,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,543. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.22.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

