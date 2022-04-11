DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 216,433 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 139,691 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

