DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.78 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,463. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.73 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.69 and its 200 day moving average is $201.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.