DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $42.29 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $42,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,439,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.00. 27,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

