DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $14,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $164,504,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.15. 4,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

