DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moderna were worth $46,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.93. 83,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,179,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average is $233.63. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,054 shares of company stock worth $36,480,864. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

