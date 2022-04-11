DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $44,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.33 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.