DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 117,309 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,309 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $39,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of DLR traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.82. 8,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,469. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

