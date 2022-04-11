DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 12,717 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 758,862 shares of company stock worth $48,643,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 83,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.28. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

