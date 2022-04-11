DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 85,636 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 305.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,636 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Arista Networks by 215.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 26.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 65,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.02. 8,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average of $125.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 660,195 shares of company stock valued at $79,521,591. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

