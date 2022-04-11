DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $15,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,573. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.46.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

