Delta Air Lines (DAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 590.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

