DeRace Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.66 Million (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DeRace has a total market cap of $59.68 million and $1.66 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.91 or 0.07460873 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.52 or 0.99772346 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,020,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

