Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $124.15 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Dero has a total market cap of $124.15 million and $574,580.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.01 or 0.00025206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,696.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.36 or 0.07525562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00259340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00745982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00094618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00575007 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.26 or 0.00360887 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,407,864 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.