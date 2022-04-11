Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 342 ($4.49) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.69) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Countryside Partnerships has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 490.44 ($6.43).

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 261 ($3.42) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Countryside Partnerships has a 12-month low of GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.60). The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.