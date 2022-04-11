Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) PT Lowered to €71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €75.00 ($82.42) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($69.96) to €52.00 ($57.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.06.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $44.03 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $41.86 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

