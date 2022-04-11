Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002626 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $1.17 million and $23,209.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00222553 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

