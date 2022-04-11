DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.42. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

