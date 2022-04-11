Diamond Reaches One Day Volume of $11,644.00 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $11,644.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001530 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,676,717 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

