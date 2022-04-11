Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

