Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 336 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.43) to GBX 335 ($4.37) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY remained flat at $$15.10 on Monday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.7376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 7.62%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

