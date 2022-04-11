Diverger Limited (DVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Diverger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for Diverger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.