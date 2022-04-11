Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

DIV stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.10. 425,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.42 and a 52 week high of C$3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

